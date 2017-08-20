Beverly Hills Antifa on Twitter: "Antifa demands George Soros pay us the money he owes.Unite comrades and fight for $15/hour. #Resist https://t.co/FRxCnD3IYo"

https://twitter.com/BevHillsAntifa/status/848741130040623106
Antifa demands George Soros pay us the money he owes. Unite comrades and fight for $15/hour.
grass roots my ass. antifa are nothing but fascist pussies working for soros.
https://twitter.com/BevHillsAntifa/status/848741130040623106
Antifa demands George Soros pay us the money he owes. Unite comrades and fight for $15/hour.
grass roots my ass. antifa are nothing but fascist pussies working for soros.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.